Mohanlal And Shobana To Reunite For Anoop Sathyan Directorial: Reports

Mohanlal and Shobana are unarguably one of the most iconic onscreen pairs Malayalam cinema has ever seen. If the reports are to be believed, the National award-winning duo is once again all set to share the screen soon. The latest updates suggest that Mohanlal and Shobana are playing the lead roles in young filmmaker Anoop Sathyan's upcoming directorial venture.

According to the sources close to the complete actor, he is all set to announce his next outing with the Varane Avashyamund director, very soon. Shobana, who made her comeback to the Malayalam cinema in 2019 with Varane Avashyamund, has reportedly agreed to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the highly anticipated project.