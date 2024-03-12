Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Mohanlal's Show Set For Wild Card Entry In First Week? Here's What We Know

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6:
The
highly
anticipated
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
one
of
the
most
prominent
reality
shows
in
the
Malayalam
entertainment
industry,
premiered
grandly
on
March
10.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
this
season
features
19
contestants,
including
two
commoners.
Following
the
grand
premiere,
the
first
day
of
the
show
saw
the
season's
inaugural
nomination.
The
show's
regular
schedule
includes
airing
at
9:30
p.m.
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
at
9
p.m.
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
Additionally,
viewers
can
catch
the
action
online
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
The
contestants
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
have
generated
immense
excitement
among
fans.
The
list
includes
prominent
names
such
as
Ansiba
Hassan,
Jinto
Bodycraft,
Yamuna
Rani,
Rishi
S
Kumar,
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Sijo
John,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Jaanmoni
Das,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Sreerekha
Rajagopal,
Asi
Rocky,
Apsara
Rathnakaran,
Gabri
Jose,
Norah
Muskan,
Arjun
Shyam,
Suresh
Menon,
Saranya
Anand,
Reshmin
Bai,
and
Nishana.
Each
participant
brings
their
unique
personality
and
background
to
the
show,
promising
an
engaging
and
thrilling
season
ahead.
Excitement
Builds
As
Viewers
Await
Potential
Wild
Card
Entry
The
first
nomination
for
elimination
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
occurred,
with
eight
contestants
included.
One
contestant
was
directly
nominated
by
the
power
team
through
a
collective
decision.
Rocky
Asi
was
the
nominee,
with
reasons
explained
by
Gabri
Jose
and
Nishana
N,
citing
abusive
remarks
during
a
task
and
recognition
as
a
strong
contender.
Additionally,
Saranya
Anand,
Norah
Muskan,
Sijo
John,
Ansiba
Hassan,
Jinto
Bodycraft,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
and
Suresh
Menon
were
nominated
via
voting,
with
varying
vote
counts:
Saranya
Anand-
3,
Norah
Muskan-
5,
Sijo
John-
5,
Ansiba
Hassan-
5,
Jinto
Bodycraft-
6,
Ratheesh
Kumar-
6,
and
Suresh
Menon-
6.
The
audience
now
has
the
opportunity
to
vote
for
these
eight
contestants,
amid
speculation
over
potential
evictions
this
weekend.
While
Bigg
Boss
typically
avoids
evictions
in
the
first
week,
viewers
anticipate
potential
changes
in
the
sixth
season.
Netizens
speculate
that
Suresh
Menon
faces
a
high
chance
of
eviction,
followed
by
Ansiba
Hassan
and
Jinto
Bodycraft,
based
on
social
media
discussions.
Furthermore,
anticipation
mounts
for
a
possible
wildcard
entry
this
week,
with
netizens
suggesting
that
if
any
contestant
is
evicted,
there
is
a
high
chance
for
a
wild
card
entry.
As
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
unfolds,
reflecting
on
the
triumphs
of
past
seasons
heightens
the
excitement.
Akhil
Marar
emerged
victorious
in
the
previous
season,
with
Reneesha
Rahiman
and
Junaiz
VP
as
the
first
and
second
runners-up,
respectively.
Sobha
Viswanath
and
Shiju
Abdul
Rasheed
also
secured
spots
among
the
top
five
contestants.