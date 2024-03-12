Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & Others Grace Music Launch Of The Goat Life With AR Rahman

The
Goat
Life
took
over
Kochi
this
weekend
for
its
magnificent
music
launch,
featuring
live
performances
from
music
maestro
A.R
Rahman.
The
event
witnessed
the
presence
of
the
cast
-
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Amala
Paul,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
K.R.
Gokul,
Talib
al
Balushi
and
Rik
Aby,
and
the
biggest
stars
from
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
The
evergreen
superstar
Mohanlal
graced
the
event
while
taking
the
stage
to
share
his
thoughts
about
the
upcoming
film
The
Goat
Life
and
his
experience
with
Blessy
and
Prithviraj.
The
presence
of
talented
actors
such
as
Roshan
Mathew,
Tovino
Thomas
among
others
made
the
music
launch
a
star
studded
affair.
The
event,
which
had
a
footfall
of
over
6000
people,
began
with
a
special
fan
moment
as
the
striking
fan-made
posters
for
the
movie
were
released
on
stage.
The
G.O.A.T,
A.R
Rahman
then
took
to
stage
to
talk
about
his
journey
on
the
film
and
opened
with
his
surreal
performance
of
the
title
soundtrack.
Launching
the
hope
anthem
of
the
year,
composer
and
singer,
A.R
Rahman
performed
'The
Hope
Song'
live
at
the
event
that
resonates
with
the
human
spirit
and
a
soul-stirring
anthem
that
illuminates
the
path
forward.
The
uplifting
melody
of
'Hope'
is
a
beacon
of
light
in
the
darkest
of
times.
The
event
also
featured
the
performances
of
multiple
other
songs
from
the
album,
namely,
Periyone
Song,
Bethavin
Song,
Magical
Song
and
Desert
Song.
Artists
such
as
Jithin,
Sana
Mousa,
Chinmayi
Sripaada,
Vijay
Yesudhas,
Murtaza,
Raja
Hassan
and
Faiz
performed
at
the
magical
evening.
Speaking
about
his
journey
on
the
film,
A.R
Rahman
said,
"It's
such
an
honour
to
work
with
such
a
passionate
man
as
Blessy,
who
believes
in
cinema,
goodwill,
stories
and
humanity.
Working
with
him
taught
me
so
much
because
he
is
a
very
patient
person.
I
want
to
thank
you
for
coming
and
supporting
us.
This
movie
is
a
story
of
all
of
us,
we
are
all
struggling
in
some
kind
of
way.
For
some
people
the
struggle
is
internal,
in
the
movie,
the
struggle
of
the
hero
is
being
trapped
in
a
desert,
but
still,
a
lot
of
people
are
relating
to
this.
Returning
back
to
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
I
personally
feel
like
I've
come
back
home.
Coming
back
in
this
way
for
such
a
special
movie
with
such
great
people
to
support
this,
it
is
such
an
honour,
and
it
has
been
a
very
interesting
journey."
Talking
about
the
music
of
the
film,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
shared,
"I've
had
the
privilege
of
working
in
two
films
that
A.R
Rahman
sir
has
composed
for
before
this,
both
the
films
had
amazing
music,
but,
I
have
done
over
120
films
and
I
don't
remember
another
time
when
I
have
heard
the
score
of
a
film
after
having
done
it
entirely
and
then
wished
that
I
had
the
score
with
me
when
I
was
acting.
I
wish
I
could
hear
the
music
before
each
take
now,
but
that
is
the
process
of
cinema,
you
don't
get
to
do
that.
I
would
like
to
thank
you
for
what
you
have
done
for
the
film,
you
are
as
big
a
character
as
Najeeb
is
in
The
Goat
Life.
It's
an
amazing
piece
of
work."
The
film
is
an
adaptation
of
the
renowned
novel
'Aadujeevitham,' considered
one
of
the
most
popular
bestsellers
in
the
Malayalam
literary
realm.
Translated
into
12
languages,
including
foreign
ones,
this
novel
was
penned
by
the
acclaimed
writer
Benyamin.
It
chronicles
the
true-life
journey
of
Najeeb,
a
young
man
who,
in
the
early
90s,
leaves
behind
the
verdant
shores
of
Kerala
in
pursuit
of
fortune
in
a
distant
land.
Crafted
by
Visual
Romance,
The
Goat
Life
boasts
a
stellar
cast
including
Hollywood
luminary
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
Indian
talents
like
Amala
Paul
and
K.R.
Gokul,
as
well
as
esteemed
Arab
actors
Talib
al
Balushi
and
Rik
Aby
in
significant
roles.
Guiding
the
film's
musical
direction
and
sound
design
are
Academy
Award
winners
A.R.
Rahman
and
Resul
Pookutty,
respectively.
Captivating
visuals
are
captured
by
Sunil
KS
and
meticulously
edited
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad.
Shot
across
multiple
countries,
this
cinematic
endeavor
stands
as
a
groundbreaking
milestone
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
elevating
standards
in
production,
narrative,
and
performance.
With
outstanding
acting
and
an
evocative
score,
The
Goat
Life
promises
an
unforgettable
cinematic
journey.