Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Social Media Abuzz With Predictions For First Week Eviction

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6:
Excitement
continues
to
grow
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
made
its
much-awaited
return
to
television
screens.
The
launch
episode
of
Season
6
aired
on
Sunday,
March
10,
at
7
p.m.
The
show's
regular
schedule
includes
airing
at
9:30
p.m.
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
at
9
p.m.
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
Additionally,
viewers
can
catch
the
action
online
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
A
few
days
before
the
launch
of
the
show,
in
an
unprecedented
move
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
host
Mohanlal
revealed
the
first
contestants
of
the
upcoming
season.
Breaking
tradition,
the
contestants
were
announced
ahead
of
the
opening
episode.
The
introduced
contestants
are
commoners:
Resmin
Bai,
a
physical
education
teacher
and
avid
bike
rider,
and
Nishana
N,
known
for
her
passion
for
travel.
Meanwhile,
there
are
divided
opinions
among
Bigg
Boss
fans
regarding
the
selection
of
commoners.
Some
argue
that
the
chosen
individuals
cannot
be
classified
as
commoners
since
they
have
a
considerable
following
on
social
media
and
have
previously
garnered
public
attention.
However,
another
section
of
fans
contends
that
many
audience
members
are
unfamiliar
with
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana,
thus
qualifying
them
as
commoners.
Regardless,
the
selection
of
these
two
individuals
has
sparked
widespread
discussion.
The
contestants
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
have
generated
immense
excitement
among
fans.
The
list
includes
prominent
names
such
as
Ansiba
Hassan,
Jinto
Bodycraft,
Yamuna
Rani,
Rishi
S
Kumar,
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Sijo
John,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Jaanmoni
Das,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Sreerekha
Rajagopal,
Asi
Rocky,
Apsara
Rathnakaran,
Gabri
Jose,
Norah
Muskan,
Arjun
Shyam,
Suresh
Menon,
Saranya
Anand,
Reshmin
Bai,
and
Nishana.
Each
participant
brings
their
unique
personality
and
background
to
the
show,
promising
an
engaging
and
thrilling
season
ahead.
Ratheesh
Kumar:
A
Potential
Fan
Favourite
Or
Early
Evictee?
Ratheesh
Kumar
has
emerged
as
a
standout
contestant,
drawing
considerable
attention
from
the
audience.
Not
only
is
he
recognised
as
a
television
host,
singer,
and
actor,
but
he
also
possesses
a
talent
for
mimicry.
Familiar
to
television
viewers
as
the
host
of
Valkannadi,
Ratheesh
Kumar's
inclusion
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
promises
to
be
captivating.
However,
social
media
buzz
suggests
that
he
may
face
elimination
in
the
first
week
of
the
show.
As
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
unfolds,
reflecting
on
the
triumphs
of
past
seasons
heightens
the
excitement.
Akhil
Marar
emerged
victorious
in
the
previous
season,
with
Reneesha
Rahiman
and
Junaiz
VP
as
the
first
and
second
runners-up,
respectively.
Sobha
Viswanath
and
Shiju
Abdul
Rasheed
also
secured
spots
among
the
top
five
contestants.