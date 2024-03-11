Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Social Media Abuzz With Predictions For First Week Eviction

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Excitement continues to grow as Bigg Boss Malayalam made its much-awaited return to television screens.

The launch episode of Season 6 aired on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. The show's regular schedule includes airing at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, viewers can catch the action online on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A few days before the launch of the show, in an unprecedented move in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam, host Mohanlal revealed the first contestants of the upcoming season. Breaking tradition, the contestants were announced ahead of the opening episode. The introduced contestants are commoners: Resmin Bai, a physical education teacher and avid bike rider, and Nishana N, known for her passion for travel.

Meanwhile, there are divided opinions among Bigg Boss fans regarding the selection of commoners. Some argue that the chosen individuals cannot be classified as commoners since they have a considerable following on social media and have previously garnered public attention. However, another section of fans contends that many audience members are unfamiliar with Resmin Bai and Nishana, thus qualifying them as commoners. Regardless, the selection of these two individuals has sparked widespread discussion.

The contestants for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 have generated immense excitement among fans. The list includes prominent names such as Ansiba Hassan, Jinto Bodycraft, Yamuna Rani, Rishi S Kumar, Jasmin Jaffar, Sijo John, Sreethu Krishnan, Jaanmoni Das, Ratheesh Kumar, Sreerekha Rajagopal, Asi Rocky, Apsara Rathnakaran, Gabri Jose, Norah Muskan, Arjun Shyam, Suresh Menon, Saranya Anand, Reshmin Bai, and Nishana. Each participant brings their unique personality and background to the show, promising an engaging and thrilling season ahead.

Ratheesh Kumar: A Potential Fan Favourite Or Early Evictee?

Ratheesh Kumar has emerged as a standout contestant, drawing considerable attention from the audience. Not only is he recognised as a television host, singer, and actor, but he also possesses a talent for mimicry. Familiar to television viewers as the host of Valkannadi, Ratheesh Kumar's inclusion in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 promises to be captivating. However, social media buzz suggests that he may face elimination in the first week of the show.

As Bigg Boss Season 6 unfolds, reflecting on the triumphs of past seasons heightens the excitement. Akhil Marar emerged victorious in the previous season, with Reneesha Rahiman and Junaiz VP as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Sobha Viswanath and Shiju Abdul Rasheed also secured spots among the top five contestants.