L360 Update Date And Time Revealed: Excitement Builds As Mohanlal And Tharun Moorthy Join Forces

By
Mohanlal amp amp Tharun Moorthy s L360 Update Time Revealed

L360 Update: In a recent announcement that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the film industry, veteran actor Mohanlal is set to collaborate with acclaimed director Tharun Moorthy for an upcoming project tentatively titled 'L360,' marking Mohanlal's 360th film.

This union between the powerhouse performer Mohanlal and the talented director Tharun Moorthy has sparked anticipation among cinephiles, who eagerly await the magic they'll create together on screen.

The project, unveiled by M. Renjith's production house, Rejaputhra Visual Media, has been met with enthusiastic reception across social media platforms. With a poster announcing the venture, fans and critics alike have flooded the internet with likes and comments, expressing their anticipation for this promising collaboration.

Adding to the anticipation, Rejaputhra Visual Media has teased that an exciting update regarding 'L360' will be revealed today at 6 PM on Mohanlal's social media platforms. This announcement has only heightened the fervour surrounding the project, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Director Tharun Moorthy, known for his gripping debut in the crime thriller 'Operation Java' and his subsequent critically acclaimed movie 'Saudi Vellakka,' brings his unique storytelling prowess to 'L360,' promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience. As the countdown to the big reveal begins, expectations soar for what promises to be another memorable addition to Malayalam cinema's illustrious repertoire.

Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 15:18 [IST]
Read more about: l360 mohanlal tharun moorthy

X