L360 Update Date And Time Revealed: Excitement Builds As Mohanlal And Tharun Moorthy Join Forces

L360
Update:
In
a
recent
announcement
that
has
sent
ripples
of
excitement
throughout
the
film
industry,
veteran
actor
Mohanlal
is
set
to
collaborate
with
acclaimed
director
Tharun
Moorthy
for
an
upcoming
project
tentatively
titled
'L360,'
marking
Mohanlal's
360th
film.
This
union
between
the
powerhouse
performer
Mohanlal
and
the
talented
director
Tharun
Moorthy
has
sparked
anticipation
among
cinephiles,
who
eagerly
await
the
magic
they'll
create
together
on
screen.
The
project,
unveiled
by
M.
Renjith's
production
house,
Rejaputhra
Visual
Media,
has
been
met
with
enthusiastic
reception
across
social
media
platforms.
With
a
poster
announcing
the
venture,
fans
and
critics
alike
have
flooded
the
internet
with
likes
and
comments,
expressing
their
anticipation
for
this
promising
collaboration.
Adding
to
the
anticipation,
Rejaputhra
Visual
Media
has
teased
that
an
exciting
update
regarding
'L360'
will
be
revealed
today
at
6
PM
on
Mohanlal's
social
media
platforms.
This
announcement
has
only
heightened
the
fervour
surrounding
the
project,
leaving
fans
on
the
edge
of
their
seats
in
anticipation.
Director
Tharun
Moorthy,
known
for
his
gripping
debut
in
the
crime
thriller
'Operation
Java'
and
his
subsequent
critically
acclaimed
movie
'Saudi
Vellakka,'
brings
his
unique
storytelling
prowess
to
'L360,'
promising
audiences
an
engaging
cinematic
experience.
As
the
countdown
to
the
big
reveal
begins,
expectations
soar
for
what
promises
to
be
another
memorable
addition
to
Malayalam
cinema's
illustrious
repertoire.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 15:18 [IST]