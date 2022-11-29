Actress Meena Getting Married For The Second Time Considering Nainika's Future; Fact Behind The Viral News!

It has been reported that actress Meena's family has decided to get her married for the second time.

Actress Meena made her debut as a child artist in Tamil cinema and became a top actress. Meena, who starred opposite Superstar Rajinikanth as a child artist, also acted opposite him as the heroine later. Meena, who was the top actress in the 90s, has acted not only with Rajinikanth, but also with many leading actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar and Prabhu. Apart from Tamil, she has acted in various languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Actress Meena got married to Bangalore-based software engineer Vidyasagar in 2009 while she was busy working as an actress in cinema. They have a daughter named Nainika, who is also a child artist now. In 2016, she made her debut as a child artist in Tamil cinema with the film Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Nainika continues to act in some films. Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away on June 28, 2022. Vidyasagar, who was suffering from a lung infection since last January, was admitted to a famous hospital in Chennai for a few months. His lungs were completely damaged by the viral infection and he needed a lung transplant.

But Vidyasagar did not get a lung for organ transplant. Due to this, he died without treatment. Vidya Sagar's demise after 13 years of marriage caused a great shock in the film industry.

Actress Meena, who was drowning in grief, was brought back to normal by her friends visiting her home often and taking her outings. Meena's family and fans are happy to see her back to normal. In this case, it has been reported that the 46-year-old actress Meena's family has decided to get her married for the second time, keeping the future of her daughter in mind.

Actress Meena, who initially did not agree to this, now seems to have said yes. Rumors are spreading that actress Meena's family has decided to marry her to someone who has been a family friend for a long time. It is not known how true this information is. But the news of Meena's second marriage is spreading wildly.