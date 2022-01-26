Bro Daddy Movie Review: This Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Is A Hilarious Tale Of Parenthood

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Bro Daddy, the Mohanlal starrer which marks actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, is released on Disney + Hotstar. Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan appear as the female leads in Bro Daddy, which is a complete family entertainer. The project, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, marks Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration after the massive success of Lucifer.

Did the family entertainer succeed in impressing the audience? Read Bro Daddy movie review here, to know...

What's Yay:

Performances & Chemistry between the lead pairs

Humour at parts

Visuals

What's Nay

The comedy that falls flat at parts

Duration

Plot

John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena), are a much-in-love couple, and Eesho John Kattadi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is their only son. Eesho is in love with Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan), the daughter of their family friend Kurian (Lalu Alex), and Elsy (Kaniha). The couple is living together in Bangalore but pretends that they don't like each other, in front of their respective families. However, things take a different turn when both John and Eesho receive a piece of unexpected news.

Performances

Mohanlal once again proves his expertise in handling humour with the character John Kattadi and steals the show with his performance. Prithviraj Sukumaran sheds his serious image for the character Eesho John Kattadi and has done a decent job. Mohanlal and Prithviraj's amazing camaraderie in Bro Daddy is definitely a treat to watch.

Meena once again impresses with her amazing screen presence and exceptional chemistry with Mohanlal. Kalyani Priyadarshan, on the other hand, proves she is one of the most reliable leading ladies we have in the industry right now, especially when it comes to handling humour.

However, it is Lalu Alex who totally outshined his co-stars with his amazing performance in both humourous and emotional sequences. Soubin Shahir's performance was not up to the mark. The rest of the star cast, including Kaniha, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran, Charle, Jaffar Idukky, Unni Mukundan, Kavya Shetty, Sijoy Varghese, and others are good in their respective roles.

Verdict

Bro Daddy is a hilarious tale of parenthood that succeeds in entertaining for most of its parts. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is not a flawless film, but the performances of Mohanlal and the rest of the cast make it the perfect option for a fun watch.