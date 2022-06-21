Thalapathy Vijay is looking as stylish as ever in this new film on the title poster. He looks all dapper in a slate gray colour ensemble, suited up and the caption reads, 'The Boss Returns'.

Thalapathy 66, Vijay's upcoming Tamil- Telugu bilingual film is titled Varisu. The makers, Sri Venkateswara Creations released the official title of the film via their micro blogging site. Check it out here

The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay in this action entertainer. The movie is going to have a multi-language release across the world.

A few days ago, the leading entertainment websites have reported that Varisu could be the title of the film and on the occasion of the star actor's birthday, the team have decided to reveal the first look poster and title of the film.

The team is shooting at a great pace and the filming is currently underway at the specially erected set to shoot some important sequences of the film at ECR road in Chennai. A few important sequences are being shot at the set. Given the fact that a few of the stills of the lead actors have been leaked online, director Vamshi is said to have imposed a ban on mobile phones on the film's sets.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Shaam, Kushbhu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha, and Yogi Babu as confirmed cast among others. If the rumour mills are anything to be believed, the movie, which marks the Telugu debut of Vijay and Tamil debut for Vamshi Paidipally, will also have Superstar Mahesh Babu in a cameo.

Dil Raju and Sirish are producing the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Thaman S is roped in to compose songs and background score for the film.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal/ Sankranthi 2023.