Thalapathy Vijay's G.O.A.T Update: Actor To Play The Protagonist & The Villain; Trisha Joins The Cast- DEETS

Vijay
As
A
Hero
&
Villain
In
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
(G.O.A.T):
Thalapathy
Vijay
shocked
his
fans
and
the
entire
Kollywood
when
he
announced
his
next
with
Venkat
Prabhu,
a
writer-director
who
has
a
distinctive
style
of
filmmaking
under
the
production
of
AGS
Entertainment.
The
expectations
for
the
movie
titled
G.O.A.T
are
beyond
the
sky
given
this
unique
combination.
Fans
are
excited
and
waiting
to
witness
their
superstar
of
an
actor
unleash
his
prowess
in
a
new
and
typical
style
of
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
a
science
fiction
drama
set
in
the
past,
a
period
thriller.
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
seen
playing
a
double
role.
Vijay
Plays
A
Dual
Role
As
A
Hero
&
Villain?
According
to
the
latest
updates,
it
is
being
reported
that
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
seen
playing
the
antagonist
as
well
as
the
protagonist
in
the
movie.
By
now,
the
filmmakers
have
officially
confirmed
that
the
actor
will
play
a
dual
role.
As
quoted
by
a
report
on
DT
Next,
sources
spilled
the
beans
about
this
dual
role
of
an
antagonist's
character
by
Vijay
in
G.O.A.T.
This
period
science
fiction
movie
has
many
other
characters
and
which
of
the
cast
takes
the
hero's
side
and
villain's
side
is
unknown
as
of
now.
Trisha
Joins
Thalapathy
Vijay
Again
For
G.O.A.T
The
latest
sources
also
confirm
that
actress
Trisha
Krishnan,
who
was
seen
with
Thalapathy
Vijay
in
his
recent
film
Leo,
will
once
again
join
hands
with
the
actor
for
this
Venkat
Prabhu
directorial.
After
14
years,
Trisha
and
Vijay
have
worked
together
on
Leo,
making
the
fans
happy.
Their
collaboration
for
Thalapathy
68
is
once
again,
a
factor
that
hyped
the
project.
However,
the
actress
was
roped
in
for
a
cameo
only.
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
aka
Thalapathy
68
Cast
The
much-hyped
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
of
Vijay,
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
and
Ajay
Raj
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
aka
Thalapathy
68
Crew
Bankrolled
by
AGS
Entertainment
banner
helmed
by
Kalpathi
S
Aghoram,
Kalpathi
S
Ganesh,
and
Kalpathi
S
Suresh,
the
movie
has
its
background
score
and
entire
music
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
Siddhartha
Nuni
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Venkat
Raajen
is
working
as
the
film's
editor.