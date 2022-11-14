Children’s Day 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria & Other Child Actors Winning Hearts

Besides the lead stars, child artists often play pivotal roles in TV shows and manage to entertain viewers with their charm and cuteness.

Over the years, many child artists managed to make their presence felt with their heartwarming performances in many hit shows.

Currently, various child actors are an important part of many ongoing hit daily soaps including Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

As the whole nation is celebrating Children's Day 2022 today (November 14), let's take a look at the list of child artists, including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aria Sakaria aka Savi and Anupamaa's Asmi Deo aka Choti Anupmamaa, who're currently winning hearts with their stellar performances in TV shows.