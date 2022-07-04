Kapil Sharma Meets Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli; Shares Fun Backstage Pictures From His Tour In Hamilton

Kapil Sharma is currently doing comedy tours in Canada with The Kapil Sharma Show’s team members. Sharma along with the other TKSS comedians performed in front of the people of Vancouver a few days back. Kapil has even shared pictures on his social media posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli.

Mr. Victor Fedeli also took to his Twitter account and wrote “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.”

This was followed by the famous comedian retweeting the Canadian minister’s post on his Twitter account today (July 4). He replied by writing, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honoured (sic).”

It must be noted that many fans of Kapil Sharma, who hail from Hamilton, Canada, had arrived for his show in large numbers. Many even took to social media to thank Kapil for putting together a grand show in their city.



Kapil is currently having the time of his life in Canada with his team Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. The comedian is enthraling his fans back home by frequently sharing some fun sneak peeks from his tour on his social media accounts.