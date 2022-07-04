Kapil Sharma is currently doing comedy tours in Canada with The Kapil Sharma Show’s team members. Sharma along with the other TKSS comedians performed in front of the people of Vancouver a few days back. Kapil has even shared pictures on his social media posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli.
Kapil Sharma Meets Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli; Shares Fun Backstage Pictures From His Tour In Hamilton
Mr. Victor Fedeli also took to his Twitter account and wrote “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.”
This was followed by the famous comedian retweeting the Canadian minister’s post on his Twitter account today (July 4). He replied by writing, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honoured (sic).”
It must be noted that many fans of Kapil Sharma, who hail from Hamilton, Canada, had arrived for his show in large numbers. Many even took to social media to thank Kapil for putting together a grand show in their city.
Kapil is currently having the time of his life in Canada with his team Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. The comedian is enthraling his fans back home by frequently sharing some fun sneak peeks from his tour on his social media accounts.
- Kapil Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble For Breach Of North America Tour Contract; Case Pending In New York Court
- Kapil Sharma's 'Too Much English' In Toronto Will Leave You In Splits; Parmeet Sethi, Bharti & Others React
- Krushna Abhishek Grooves To Govinda's Song In A Bus As Kapil Sharma And Others Cheer Him During Canada Tour
- Kapil Sharma Complains Wife Ginni Never Listens To Him, Hides Face After Teasing Her During Vancouver Concert
- Kapil Sharma Gets Emotional While Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala In Vancouver; Watch Video
- Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Mother Teases Her About Kapil Sharma's Jokes
- Kapil Sharma Hiked His Fee By 20 Lakh Per Episode For TKSS 3; Here's How Much He Earned From 80 Episodes
- Kapil Sharma Gets Emotional On Best Friend Mika Singh's New Show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti
- The Kapil Sharma Show Finale To Air This Weekend; Jug Jugg Jeeyo Team To Grace The Show
- Kapil Sharma Asks Kamal Haasan If Anyone Tried To Flirt With Him During Chachi 420; Here’s How He Reacted!
- Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Karan Kundrra And Other Celebs Express Shock Over Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Death
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Talks About Fitness, Neighbourhood Problems During His Upcoming Appearance