Crew Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Target:
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
Crew
is
an
eagerly
awaited
Bollywood
movie
featuring
Kareena
Kapoor,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead
roles,
alongside
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
pivotal
characters.
Since
the
release
of
its
trailer,
the
film
has
captured
significant
attention
from
both
fans
and
audiences.
As
excitement
grows,
many
fans
are
intrigued
and
eagerly
anticipating
its
release
in
theaters.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
story
of
Crew
is
about
three
hardworking
friends
who
work
as
cabin
crew
for
Kohinoor
Airlines.
Their
dull
yet
peaceful
lives
suddenly
take
unexpected
turns
when
they
get
involved
in
a
problem.
The
film
revolves
around
how
they
are
stuck
in
a
tough
situation
and
are
trying
really
hard
to
get
out
of
it.
Touted
as
a
heist
comedy,
Crew
is
grabbing
eyeballs
for
the
amazing
onscreen
chemistry
between
the
leading
ladies
as
the
trailer
is
filled
with
multiple
fun
moments
between
them.
As
the
film
is
set
to
hit
the
silver
screens
tomorrow
(March
29),
excitement
is
building
up
for
its
highly
anticipated
theatrical
premiere.
There's
a
good
anticipation
for
its
release,
and
it
is
expected
to
gather
more
footfalls
as
the
weekend
progresses.
As
per
NDTV
India,
Crew
is
reportedly
a
moderately
scaled
project,
said
to
have
been
produced
with
a
budget
estimated
between
Rs
40-50
crore.
CREW
BOX
OFFICE
TARGET
AND
DAY
1
PREDICTION
The
advance
booking
for
Crew
started
yesterday
(March
27)
which
started
on
a
decent
note.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
the
film
has
earned
roughly
Rs
1
crore
through
advance
bookings
on
its
first
day.
The
film,
featuring
Kareena
Kapoor,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
has
sold
approximately
43,000
tickets
and
it's
anticipated
to
have
an
opening
ranging
from
Rs
7-8
crore.
Considering
its
estimated
budget,
Crew
needs
to
earn
between
Rs
60-75
crore
domestically
to
be
considered
a
successful
venture
at
the
box
office.
