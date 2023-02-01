Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Photos Wishing Son Trishaan On His Birthday, Calls Him A ‘Priceless Gift'

Besides being a wonderful host and comedian, Kapil Sharma is also a doting father. Kapil, who married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018, has been blessed with two children, a son, Trishaan, and a daughter, Anayra Sharma. Kapil has always been protective of his family and comes across as a family man. On Wednesday, the comedian-actor took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.

Trishaan, who is Kapil and Ginni's second child, turned 2 on Wednesday. Sharing a bunch of pictures of himself with Trishaan and his sister Anayra. To mark the day, Kapil shared a heart melting note and wrote, "Happy bday #trishaan, thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life, thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath." The note was followed by hashtags like #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude.

In the first picture, Kapil Sharma is seen holding Trishaan in his arms and kissing him on his cheeks. Both are dressed in winter clothes, and the father-son duo have sunglasses as they show off their swag. Kapil is seen wearing a yellow-shaded bomber jacket. Trishaan wore a green sweater and bib pants and looked cute as a button. Meanwhile, the last photo shows Trishaan and her elder sister Anayra sharing some love in the frame. Anayra is seen dressed in a white sharara and yellow jacket.