Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Photos Wishing Son Trishaan On His Birthday, Calls Him A ‘Priceless Gift'
Besides being a wonderful host and comedian, Kapil Sharma is also a doting father. Kapil, who married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018, has been blessed with two children, a son, Trishaan, and a daughter, Anayra Sharma. Kapil has always been protective of his family and comes across as a family man. On Wednesday, the comedian-actor took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.
Trishaan, who is Kapil and Ginni's second child, turned 2 on Wednesday. Sharing a bunch of pictures of himself with Trishaan and his sister Anayra. To mark the day, Kapil shared a heart melting note and wrote, "Happy bday #trishaan, thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life, thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath." The note was followed by hashtags like #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude.
In the first picture, Kapil Sharma is seen holding Trishaan in his arms and kissing him on his cheeks. Both are dressed in winter clothes, and the father-son duo have sunglasses as they show off their swag. Kapil is seen wearing a yellow-shaded bomber jacket. Trishaan wore a green sweater and bib pants and looked cute as a button. Meanwhile, the last photo shows Trishaan and her elder sister Anayra sharing some love in the frame. Anayra is seen dressed in a white sharara and yellow jacket.
Soon, Kapil's industry friends, including Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Neeru Bajwa, Neeti Mohan, and others, wished Trishaan, while Kapil Sharma's fans dropped heart emojis. Workwise, Kapil Sharma is currently headlining his hit chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He will soon be seen in Nandita Das's Zwigato, where he plays the role of a delivery boy and the hardships he faces. Besides Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya star in lead roles. The film hits theatres on March 17, 2023.
