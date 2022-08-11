Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and director Chandoo Mondeti's jodi is a hit combination. The duo share a great friendship off the camera as well. Their latest film, Karthikeya 2, which is a sequel to 2017's Karthikeya is finally ready to hit the screens on August 13. The movie is a social fantasy drama set against the backdrop of the original Karthikeya but this time, the protagonist sets out to find the truth about Lord Krishna.

Take a look at the pre-release business of Karthikeya 2 down here:

Nizam: Rs 4 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 2 Crore

Andhra: Rs 6 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 12 Crore

Ka+ROI: Rs 0.80 Crore

OS - Rs 1.40 Crore

Total - Rs 14.20 Crore (Break-Even - Rs 15 Crore)

Hindi+ Other Languages - Rs 3 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 17.20 Crore (Break-Even - Rs 18 Crore)

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead opposite Nikhil Siddhartha. The movie also features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as Dhanvanthri in a crucial role.

Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Aditya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi and others played different roles in the film. The movie was shot in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The cinematography of Karthikeya 2 is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music was composed by Kaala Bhairava. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners.