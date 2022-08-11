Karthikeya 2 Pre-Release Business Details: Nikhil Siddhartha's Sequel Raises Expectations!


Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and director Chandoo Mondeti's jodi is a hit combination. The duo share a great friendship off the camera as well. Their latest film, Karthikeya 2, which is a sequel to 2017's Karthikeya is finally ready to hit the screens on August 13. The movie is a social fantasy drama set against the backdrop of the original Karthikeya but this time, the protagonist sets out to find the truth about Lord Krishna.

Take a look at the pre-release business of Karthikeya 2 down here:

Nizam: Rs 4 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 2 Crore
Andhra: Rs 6 Crore
AP-TG Total: Rs 12 Crore
Ka+ROI: Rs 0.80 Crore
OS - Rs 1.40 Crore
Total - Rs 14.20 Crore (Break-Even - Rs 15 Crore)
Hindi+ Other Languages - Rs 3 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 17.20 Crore (Break-Even - Rs 18 Crore)

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead opposite Nikhil Siddhartha. The movie also features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as Dhanvanthri in a crucial role.

Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Aditya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi and others played different roles in the film. The movie was shot in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The cinematography of Karthikeya 2 is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music was composed by Kaala Bhairava. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners.

Published On August 11, 2022

