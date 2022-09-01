Karthikeya 2 Day 19 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Mystery Adventure Film Is Scoring High

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the mystery-action adventure film, Karthikeya 2, is running successfully at the theatres. It is about to complete a three-week run in a couple of days. The movie was declared a hit upon its release and joined the Rs 100 Crore club, the first ever for Nikhil. The movie stars actor Nikhil Siddhartha as the protagonist, Dr. Karthikeya, who is eager and curious to know it all when it comes to unexplainable beliefs and superstitions.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1 Crore

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 37 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 30 Lakh

Total 19 Days Collection: Rs 30.52 Crore Share.

Anupama Parameswaran is the film's female lead and her role was written pretty well without any unnecessary frills. The story of Karthikeya 2 is about how the protagonist makes it to the anklet that was secured amid the highest of obstacles set up by Uddhava, Lord Krishna's confidante.

The movie stars several actors like Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Tulasi, Praveen, and Satya among others in pivotal roles. The makers have roped in Bollywood actor Anupam Kher for the powerful role of Dhavanthri.

The movie was produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners on a budget of about Rs 30 Crore. Kaala Bhairava composed the film's exciting soundtrack which received appreciation. The film's cinematography and editing were handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film's dialogues were penned by Manibabu Karanam. Karthikeya 2 is distributed by Zee Studios.