Karthikeya 2 Day 17 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Fantasy Film Wins Money & Appreciation

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest socio-fantasy entertainer Karthikeya 2 has set the cash registers ringing since its release about two weeks ago. The movie released amid decent expectations with limited number of screens but picked up by the end of the release day owing to positive word-of-mouth. The movie was received well, and the number of shows and screens have increased immediately. Especially in the northern parts of India, the movie is doing exceptionally good for the mythological context it has.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1 Crore

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 29.83 Crore.

Karthikeya 2 was written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, although termed as a sequel to the 2017's Karthikeya movie, does not take forward from where it was left off. The story is entirely different and revolves around finding the hidden treasure of Lord Krishna's anklet, which contains solutions for all modern world problems.

Anupama Parameswaran played the film's female lead, and her character is etched beautifully without any extra frills for a genre like that. In addition, actors like Tulasi, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Praveen, and Satya played prominent roles. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was roped in for a powerful cameo, and the actor received appreciation for the same.

Karthikeya 2 was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. Karthik Ghattamaneni cranked the camera as well as edited the film.