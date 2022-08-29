Karthikeya 2 Day 16 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping For Nikhil's Film

Actor Nikhil, who has been traveling the road less traveled, since the beginning of his career, has now become one of the big league actors with his latest socio-fantasy Karthikeya 2. The movie, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti made it to the coveted Rs 100 Crore club.

The movie has been running successfully all over the world and has achieved the break-even target within four days of its theatrical release. The movie is the story of an inquisitive medical doctor, who always looks beyond what meets the eye. He gets embroiled in the treasure hunt of sorts woven around the mythical anklet of Lord Krishna, which is said to have the solutions for every problem the modern-day people face in Kaliyugam.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1 Crore

Total 16 Days Collection: Rs 28.78 Crore.

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead Mugdha, who joins Karthikeya in their quest for the anklet. Along with them, Srinivasa Reddy, Tulasi, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Praveen, and Satya played some crucial roles in Karthikeya 2. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher appeared in a powerful cameo.

The movie's cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Kaala Bhairava scored an enticing soundtrack. Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad were the film's producers.