Karthikeya 2 Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Mystery Thriller Entices Public Of All Ages

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who scored a massive hit with Karthikeya in the year 2014, has come up with its sequel with a different concept as Karthikeya 2. Director Chandoo Mondeti, who is also the actor's best friend has written and helmed the project, which turned out to be one of the most successful Telugu films of the year 2022.

The movie, which is a mystery thriller with a heavy dose of adventure was released after several postponements. The movie immediately picked up by the end of the second show on its release day and went on to become an unprecedented success in the northern belt, especially.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1 Crore

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 37 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 30 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 45 Lakh

Total 20 Days Collection: Rs 31.63 Crore Share.

The film has Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a special role as a blind professor Dhanvanthari. His five-minute role turned out to be quite impactful and received huge applause. The movie also stars actors like Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Tulasi, and Adithya Menon among others in key roles.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad, the movie's soundtrack is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Karthik Ghattamaneni took charge of both the editing and cinematography of the film. Manibabu Karanam penned the thoughtful dialogues of the film and Zee Studious distributed Karthikeya 2.