Director Rajamouli, who has never seen a flop in his directorial career has reached new global heights with Prabhas starrer Baahubali 1 & 2. The movie has surpassed all the records across India and its success rippled across the country.
RRR OTT Record: Rajamouli's Film Creates All-Time Record Across The World!
The visionary director has come up with Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), a mega budget project bringing together two crazy dancers and talented actors like Ram Charan and Jr NTR to play the lead roles. The trio sent the fans of them into a frenzy after they announced collaboration via a picture several years ago. Ever since, the updates of the film have become headlines and the movie itself, despite getting postponed several number of times due to the pandemic, has re-written the records of world cinema. Rajamouli has surpassed his own Baahubali records with this film.
The movie collected over Rs 1000 Crores all over the world at the box office.The movie, set in the pre-independence era is a fictional story between a freedom fighter (Komuram Bheem) and a dedicated cop serving the British (Ram Charan) with vested interests, coming together for a greater cause. Their bonding, friendship and united mission are depicted in a gripping tale of emotions, loss, pain and freedom. The movie has story rendered by Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli.
The movie released in Hindi on Netflix and in all other south Indian languages on digital streaming platform Zee 5. As and when the movie became available for streaming, it has ventured out to set a new record- this time on the digital OTT platforms.
On the OTT Zee 5, RRR has become the number one trending movie of not only the year but all-time high with 1000 plus million streaming minutes. The movie has noted a distinction of 190 countries viewership and is standing as the most watched movie of foreign language on Zee 5.
Rahul Ramakrishna, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Rajiv Kanakala are a few actors who played prominent roles in the movie that was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The movie is produced by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainment banner. MM Keeravani scored the compelling background music for the film while KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera.
- Ram Charan To Make A Special Cameo In Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report
- Ram Charan To Be Part Of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe? Read On To Know More
- RRR: Doctor Strange Writer C Robert Cargill Heaps Praises On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film
- RRR: Western Audiences Call Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Film A Gay Love Story; RGV Reacts
- RRR Uncut Version To Release Across 100 Screens In The USA!
- After A Debacle Like Acharya, Chiranjeevi Is Missing In Action!
- ZEE5 To Bring The World Digital Premiere Of RRR At Zero Additional Cost
- Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Teaming Up With Ram Charan
- RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide : Jr NTR And Ram Charan Create All -Time Record Post Covid
- Acharya OTT Release Date And Time: Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime
- RRR: Ram Charan & Junior NTR's Magnum Opus To Release On ZEE5 On May 20
- RRR 48 Days Box Office Collection: Jr NTR- Ram Charan Starrer Hits Rs 1133 Crore Gross Mark