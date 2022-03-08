A Magical Trail On A Frozen River- The Adventurous Trek Experience Of Satya Saggar

Indians are historically fond of mountains, be it Pandava's journey towards the Himalaya in search of paradise or Shivji's spiritual penance, the connection with mountains is impossible to separate. This divine harmony with mountains is once again discovered by popular Youtuber and Travel Vlogger, Satya Saggar along with his travel to the adventures places like Kedarnath, Mount Abu and Chadar trek.

Started his YouTube journey in 2017, Satya is very fond of traveling and especially trekking Mountains, he considers bike as his companion and roads as his home, but the root of his fondness towards travelling developed in his childhood. As a kid, he used to enjoy family trips to various places which enlightened the sense of happiness he gathered while traveling. However when he grew up his interests changed and he jumped into the modeling and acting industry.

Successfully worked for many reality shows and brands but he felt as he was missing something. In order to add thrill to his life, he started his Youtube channel even after his family rejected this desire. He gathered the courage and key of his bike and left home to find a self-pleasing life. He started his journey by aiming to trips that were not only tough but also rejuvenating and one of them is the widely thrilling Chadar trek.

The Chadar Trek or the Zanskar Gorge trek is a winter trail over the frozen Zanskar River, which lies in the Indian union territory of Ladakh. It is traditionally the only means of travel in the area during the harsh winter months. The best time to trek this trail is during the harsh winter when the temperature is dropped to -30 to -35 degrees. The beauty of frozen river and snowfall makes this trek extremely elegant but a bone frizzing atmosphere exists consequently.

In 2019 when Satya decided to go on Chadar Trek he was accompanied by his friends, after preparing for months they ultimately departed for the trek and fighting all the odds completed their trek which is elegantly captured in his YouTube video, moreover, his conversation with local people and their stories add an extra flavor of belongingness to the viewer.

Today millions of people from all the age groups enjoys his content as their daily dose of happiness, the most comprehensive thing about his videos are the details where he shows his journey from buying necessary stuff for the trek to the point where his journey ends. His vlogs don't only work like a travel guide but they are pure moments of joy where he discovers interesting stories, talks about the local food and describes his experience as a traveler. Satya began his journey just as a curious traveler who had no destination, but today he is member of thousands of homes & families.