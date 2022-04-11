Neetu Kapoor On Life Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise: We Are Not Healed, But Are Keeping Ourselves Busy

Rishi Kapoor's passing away has left a huge void in his wife Neetu Kapoor's life and as she recovers from the loss "slowly", the veteran actor says she has shifted her focus to work to cope with grief.

Neetu Kapoor, one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s, bid adieu to acting at the age of 21 soon after her marriage with cinema icon Raj Kapoor's son and actor Rishi Kapoor in 1980. She made some appearances in contemporary films like "Love Aaj Kal”, “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Besharam”, but decided to return to work full time a year after Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020.

"All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn’t feel like doing it because my world was busy, occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So, I am inviting work into my life,” the veteran actor said.

Now that the 63-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of her film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and the dance reality show “Dance Deewane Juniors”, where she will feature as a judge, she credits her children -- actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni -- for pushing her to keep herself "mentally occupied".

“It has been a ride for me, for the whole family. There is so much support for each other. We are keeping ourselves busy. My kids told me don’t sit at home, get busy. I don’t want to sit and think, and be sad. I want to be busy with work, meet people. Earlier, it was all about my husband and kids,” Neetu Kapoor told PTI in an interview. Her aim is now to make the most of her time and not think about the past, said the actor, known for films like “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Deewaar”, “Khel Khel Mein” and “Kabhi Kabhie”.