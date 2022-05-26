Headlining Solo Event, Young Poet Nidhi Narwal Brings Back Audiences To Times Of Poetry In Contemporary Medium

Robert Frost eased defining poetry by finding the one common base across genres of poetries. In his, and what has come to become the world's idea, poetry happens when emotions find thoughts and the thoughts find words. Befitting the renowned poet's description, Kalakash Talent House and Select City Walk organized a poetry event Alfaaz headlined by Nidhi Narwal. In her one-hour solo performance, the young female poet took the crowd by surprise by her deep yet simplistic poetry. The event started with the poet and stand-up comedian Badel Sharma performing and thereafter hosted the event.

Riding on the emotions of love, dreams, and larger than us all - life, Nidhi performed a range of works all centred on philosophical tone. Describing her work, she said, "I felt that these are the emotions which almost every person finds relatable at one point or another. It started with love and ended at life through dreams and heartbreaks. I always try to make sure that my audience feels connected to me. While I'm performing, I look forward to make people believe that they're not alone to have felt an emotion in its extreme."

Nidhi started writing since her school days. What started off as diary entries, found themselves transitioning into poetry verses and eventually she started performing for an audience in 2018. Following the themes of life, love, dreams, and, heartbreak her work revolves around everyday human life and emotional events. Apart from this, Nidhi is also trying to venture into story writing and storytelling.

Marking the presence of her words on social media platforms, she has managed a stellar following of four lakh subscribers on Youtube and more than five lakh followers on her Instagram account. She also collaborates with leading brands such as Amazon Prime, Spotify, Max Fashion, and Dove.

Wrapping the event last week, Nidhi plans on publishing her work "Andheraa" on her Youtube channel this month.