Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film Continues To Mint Impressive Figures

Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought relief to the Hindi Film Industry in terms of the box office collections. After a dry spell at the box office when it comes to Bollywood in the post-pandemic era, the Anees Bazmee directorial has brought back the audience to the theatres.

The film started its journey at the ticket windows on a fantastic note as it minted an opening of Rs 14.11 Crore on its first day of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening film in his career.

Overall, the movie stands fourth when it comes to its opening day collections after KGF Chapter:2, RRR and Sooryavanshi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also the biggest non holiday pandemic opening for a Hindi film.

Speaking about its box office figures on Day 2, early trends suggest that the movie received tremendous response from the audience and witnessed a major jump in its collections. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is likely to have collected around Rs 16-17 Crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is thrilled with the response to his latest release. He took to his Instagram handle to share the opening day numbers and captioned it as, "Thank you to the Audience for making our #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Historical."

Kartik's co-star Kiara Advani in her recent chat with India Today, talked about the one thing she has learnt about him.

The news portal quoted her as saying, "One thing that I learnt about him is that during promotions, he doesn't eat at all. He doesn't sleep. He is consumed by putting the film out there. His whole mind is always on release and in promotion, which is lovely. But as a co-actor, while we were working on the film, I feel he is a very driven actor and I feel this is one space and one genre I see comes to him very naturally. Like when you talk about comedy or commercial comedy, I feel he has a flare for it and hopefully, the world will see it on 20th of May, but while working, I feel it translated very naturally on screen."