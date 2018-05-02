 »   »   » 10 Stunning & Beautiful Pics Of Amy Jackson In Indian Traditional Wear!

Beautiful Amy Jackson

Ek Deewana Tha, was the movie in which Amy Jackson made her debut in Bollywood. Ek Deewana Tha, was a dud and also starred her ex-boyfriend Prateik Babbar.



Gorgeous Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson, is the most sought-after actress in South Indian movies. Amy, has made films with South India's top stars and delivered a lot of hit movies as well.



British Beauty Amy

After the dud in Bollywood through Ek Deewana Tha, Amy Jackson starred in Singh Is Bliing, opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie, was a hit and also starred Lara Dutta.



Eye Spectacular Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson's Singh Is Bliing, was directed by Prabhudeva, and the director might have another sequel to the movie, which is not confirmed yet.



Amy's Delight

A few baseless rumours were doing rounds that the British bombshell, Amy Jackson is dating Aditya Pancholi's son, Sooraj Pancholi. The rumours were not true.



Amy, Eye Candy Of The Month

Amy Jackson, has also purchased a new house in Mumbai and Chennai. Mumbai for Bollywood, and Chennai for South Indian Films.



Desirable Amy Jackson

In 2012, Amy Jackson was rated the most desirable woman of 2012, at No. 22 spot, by the Times of India.



Sexiest Woman Amy Jackson

FHM, had rated Amy Jackson inside the World's Sexiest 100 Women. Amy Jackson, took the No. 56 spot.



Amy Jackson's Beauty

Despite the flop of Ek Deewana Tha in 2012, the Times of India, had rated Amy Jackson as the most promising newcomer in Bollywood at No. 7.



British Bombshell Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson, is only 23 years old and a model cum actress. For sure, the Indian audiences are totally bowled over the British beauty Amy.



Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson's full name is Amy Louise Jackson and the actress had also won the title Miss Teen World, in 2009.

