 »   »   » BIG FAT WEDDING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Look So Royal In RARE MARRIAGE Picture!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are Bollywood's most loved couple - both onscreen and offscreen. They got married in 2007. If reports are to be believed, their big fat Indian wedding costed approximately Rs 6 crore.

Recently, some unseen pictures from Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage went viral on the Internet and we know that you don't want to miss it at any cost. So, check out these rare pictures below....you can thank us later!

More About Their Marriage In an interview to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had revealed, ''Abhishek and I had known each other for long but we had been dating officially for a year before our marriage.'' We Both Knew That This Was For Life ''From the time we got together, the energy around us was full on and we both knew that this was for life.'' It Was Too Sudden ''While personally I was on top of the world and elated and completely invested in that reality, it was all too sudden.'' Within Three Months, There Was A Roka ''Within three months, there was a roka and we were getting married and it was out there in the stratosphere.'' We Share A Beautiful Relationship He's a really nice guy. The honest truth is that we have always found a beautiful friendship that we share.'' It Converted Into Marriage ''And that's what converted into marriage and it's only grown deeper and deeper with each passing day.'' We Are Growing With Each Other ''What's wonderful is that we are growing with each other.'' We Share A Lot... ''We share a lot. I communicate a lot and believe immensely in it and he says that he does that most with me.'' He Is A Very Real Guy.. ''He is a very real guy. And I am a very real person.'' We Are Connected ''We are both very connected to our reality and to ourselves. I have always called myself a child-woman as everyone saw that giggler in me and all that does exist.'' Abhishek Is Extremely Intense ''Abhishek does fool around but he is also extremely intense. That's the facet people see in him for intense roles.'' We Always Had A Connect.. He is always under so much scrutiny and pressure. He knows it, has embraced it and will continue to figure out embracing it. That's also the connect we always had as I came with my own set of pressures too, as there was so much expectation attached.''

Well, their match is surely made in heaven!

