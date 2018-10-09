 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rekha: The Queen Bee Who Rules Over Hearts With Her Enigma!

Rekha Dreamt Of Becoming An Air-Hostess

In an old interview with Asia Spa, Rekha said, "I never planned on being an actress. My parents were actors and travelled the world. I too wanted to travel and explore new facets of myself, so I thought I would be an air-hostess. But I was rejected being under-age. I grew up in Chennai, studied in a convent school with Irish nuns. I was completely fascinated by them and even wanted to become one. I was a loner. I would spend time in the chapel, day-dreaming. Even back then I was an artiste by nature. I spent time in my own world, the one I created for myself. My favourite subjects were Moral Science, Art and Indian History and the Romance of Shah Jehan. Whenever I hear something romantic, I retain it. My mother wanted me to become a great star and to reach-out to everyone in India. Little did she know, with her blessings, I would have managed to touch the heart of every Indian across the globe. So here I am, after four decades, connecting with four generations of fans. And I thank God for bestowing his blessings upon me!

One Line Which Changed Rekha's Life

"Sawan Bhadon was the beginning of my list of blessings. Mohan Sehgalji was a father figure. He believed in me. I remember his first question to me, }Aapko hindi aati hai?"and I promptly replied, 'No!'He just smiled and said, "Koi baat nahi, mujhey aati hai. Meri film ki heroin tum he ho!" That one line changed my life! To know that a veteran like him, saw the spark in a novice like me. It was a huge responsibility to live up to. Even today, I strive to live up to his and my parent's faith in me, " Rekha confided in that interview.

'My Friends Used To Tease Me & Call Me Baby Elephant'

"As a child in school, I was called the clown of the class and buffooned around with my mimicry and had my family and friends in splits. That's how I first discovered this talent to make people laugh. I was a podgy child. My friends used to tease me and called me little lotta or baby elephant. Though it hurt me, I chose to channelise it constructively instead of taking it personally. I later used this very interest of mimicry to dub for my friends when they required me to, like when Neetu got married, I did the needful and thoroughly enjoyed it, and Smita Patil's Waaris. I did as a tribute to her both as a fine person and a superb actor."

Rekha's Beauty Secret

"It's no secret, really! I am a spontaneous person. There is no end to the fruits of spontaneity. I've always believed that I am an old soul, captured in a timeless body, not an ageless one. I don't give importance to physicality. Real beauty is what happens naturally, when you don't plan for it. The minute you have to make an effort, or are conscious about it, it vanishes. You are a product of your environment. My mother created a nurturing atmosphere for us when we were growing up. She was a living example of a loving, simple and disciplined life. There were rituals and chores that I've been practicing for the past 30 years, created my own individual space, re-taught myself her teachings. My beauty is merely her reflection."

Rekha On The Best Compliment Given To Her By Amitabh Bachchan

In yet another interview with Filmfare in 2004 when the style icon was quizzed about the best compliment given to her by Sr. Bachchan, she replied, "Distance...that I'm eternally grateful for. Because then one would never have had the chance to explore heroine-oriented films. Living under the shadow of the supreme one would have been relegated to doing insignificant roles. And you know what? Ironically, distance is what kids today are constantly fighting for, demanding their "space". Well, I was the chosen one. It was given to me on a platter...and loads of it."

Rekha Feels This Is The Most Romantic Line Ever

"I hate you...the line from Silsila. You have to read between the lines. Life, like that dialogue, is lived somewhere between the lines. In this case, actions do speak louder than words."