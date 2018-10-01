 »   »   »  When Raj Kapoor Went To See Krishna Raj As A Prospective Bride: He Was Reminded Of Goddess Saraswati

When Raj Kapoor Saw Krishna Raj For The First Time..

"His ‘woman in white' fascination can be traced to my mother. He had gone to see her as a prospective bride along with Premnath uncle (the late actor was Krishna's brother).

There from the window he saw a young girl in a white saree with mogras in her hair, playing the sitar."

Krishna Raj Reminded Raj Kapoor Of Goddess Saraswati

"That was my mother Krishna taking music lessons. Being an artiste, he reacted to the visual. He was reminded of Goddess Saraswati.

The image of the ‘lady in white' stayed in his mind and was later seen in his films. My mother always wore white and had a flower in her hair."

Raj Kapoor Loved Krishna Raj Deeply

"No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all life he remained obsessed with her.

He may not have expressed it to her the way she'd have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life."

‘His Love For Mom Was Immense’

"But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He'd even press her legs and joke, "Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!"

He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom's birthday."