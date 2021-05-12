Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 5 Pictures Of The Actress With Her Family That Scream Love

It is said that the memories we make with our family is everything, and actress Sunny Leone believes just in that! On reel, the Bollywood star makes everyone go weak in their knees with her blazing screen presence. But once the camera goes off, you get to see a different side of Sunny where it's all about being there for her loved ones.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone and PETA India Donate 10,000 Vegan Meals To Delhi Migrant Workers

"Marriage is one of the most beautiful things that's ever happened to me. Someone giving you a hug, someone telling you that he loves you, someone to confide in or ask for advice... for me it's just Daniel (Weber), nobody else," Sunny had candidly confessed in one of her interviews.

Mother to three kids, daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher, the Raees actress makes sure to spend some quality time with them despite her busy work schedule. "Every single day is different. If I am there in the morning, yes I will have to work in the evenings and day time. I come back home early for them, and take certain days off during the week so we definitely get quality time together," Sunny was recently quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Has THIS To Say To Millennials About Their Relationships

On Sunny Leone's 40th birthday today (May 13, 2021), we bring you 5 pictures of the Ek Paheli Leela star which beautifully sums up her relationship with her family.

Holiday Diaries On Mother's Day this year, Sunny Leone was vacationing with her family in the mountains of Kerala, and the actress made sure to give fans a sneak-peek into her 'la familia' moments with this sweet picture. Mum's The Word From indulging in art sessions to trying out new filters on Instagram, Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha's bonding sessions are all things cute. A Family That Learns Together Stays Together This picture dates back to the time when Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber took their little munchkins to a fire station to teach them some fire safety lessons. Isn't it said, 'Learning begins at home'? X'mas Vibes Have a look at this picture where Sunny Leone and her family squeeze into a frame for a mandatory Christmas picture. This Is All Things Love And finally, here's our all-time favourite picture of Sunny Leone with her family in which everyone is seen getting playful with garden hoses on Noah and Asher's birthday.

Filmibeat wishes Sunny Leone a very happy birthday!