Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt's Controversial Statement Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali [Flashback]

As Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gear up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, we bring to you the controversial statement of Mahesh Bhatt, which he had given on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Did you know Bhatt had called Bhansali an overrated director? Yes, you read it right!

When Mahesh Bhatt graced the chat show of Karan Johar, he had labelled Sanjay Leela Bhansali an 'overrated filmmaker' and Kajol an 'overrated actress'. Bhatt's statements had left Karan stumped as well, as he shares a great rapport with Kajol and has huge respect for Bhansali.

Coming back to Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Bhatt's daughter Alia, the latter recently spoke about her father's reaction to the film and said that he liked it.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, when Alia was asked about her father's review about the film, she said, "He had read the script and has seen the film too. He gave a few suggestions, which I passed on to Sanjay sir. He loved the film."

While Bhatt didn't find Bhansali a maverick director, his daughter Alia wanted to be directed by him ever since she was nine years old. She said, "That's when I first walked into his house to audition for Black that he was making at that time. I did a terrible audition and did not get the part. But he looked at me and he narrates that story even now that he looked in my eyes and he said to himself that she's going to be a heroine. That means she's going to be a big actor someday."

Alia further said that Bhansali saw fire in her eyes when she was nine years old.

"And I think I remember very clearly, from that time onwards, my one point of focus became that one day I have to be directed by him," said the Raazi actress.