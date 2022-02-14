When Abhishek Bachchan Revealed If He Ever Put RESTRICTIONS On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Spoke About Insecurity

Abhishek Denies Being An Insecure Husband

While speaking to Filmfare, when Abhishek was asked if he ever put restrictions of Aishwarya, he had said, "If a man tries to restrain his wife, then there must be two reasons for it. Firstly, he's insecure. Secondly, he doesn't trust her. I am a secure person and have complete faith in my wife. Then why should I have any problem?"

He Had Further Said...

"And why just wife, if a man tries to restrain his girlfriend, mother or any girl, then either he's insecure or he doesn't trust them. And that's not how I was brought up. My mother has been an actress and she has always been working," said Bachchan.

Abhishek On Dealing With Chauvinistic Questions

In the same interview, Abhishek said that he is often asked about how it feels to walk the red carpet with his wife at Cannes, and he finds such questions 'chauvinistic'.

"It means that you are the husband so how can you walk with her? Do you ever ask Aishwarya why she walks the red carpet with me at the premieres of my films? She attends all my events, but I cannot accompany her. That's wrong. If my wife supports me, then it's my duty to support her," said Abhishek.

Abhishek On Aishwarya

When asked what he loves about his actress-wife, he said that she's very down-to-earth, rooted, simple and real. She's very beautiful, which everyone knows. But as a person, she is far more beautiful and she is not what one would expect her to be.

One may think that she's an internationally known star and so beautiful, so she must have an attitude. But Aishwarya connects with everyone easily without any fuss.

"Strangely, there are a lot of similarities between her and dad. They don't project themselves as stars. They are only bothered about their work," said Abhishek.