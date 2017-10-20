 »   »   » GOOD SANSKARS! What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Told Aaradhya When They Met Rekha At A Party!

Not so long ago, the Ambanis organised a grand party at their residence Antilla, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family.

In the same party veteran actress Rekha was also present. Read what happened when Rekha met Aishwarya's little munchkin at the bash.

The Bachchans At Ambani's Party According to Filmfare, ''Amongst all the B-towners, who queued up for Ganpati Darshan at Antillia, were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.'' Just When They Entered ''Just when they were entering the mansion, the legendary Rekha arrived.'' Aishwarya & Abhishek Greeted Rekha Ash and Abhishek greeted Rekha and exchanged pleasantries with her. This Is What Aaradhya Did When She Saw Rekha What's more, Ash made Aaradhya do namaste to the legendary actress and take her blessings. Aishwarya & Rekha Share A Very Warm Relationship It's well-known that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha share a very warm relationship with each other. An Interesting Thing Happened In The Past While handing Aishwarya the trophy at the Filmfare award, the senior actress had said, '' 'She (Aishwarya's mother) kept seeing my photos when she was pregnant and this is the result.'' When Aishwarya Called Rekha Maa At an award function, when Aishwarya was presented a trophy by Rekha, she said, 'It's great to receive it from Maa.' Those Who Have Come Late Rekha was said to be dating Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh and this was the reason Jaya, Rekha and Amitabh were never seen sharing screen space after the 1981 film Silsila.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start the shooting of Fanney Khan.

