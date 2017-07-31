 »   »   » Prabhas NOT SERIOUS About Her? Anushka Shetty NEVER Wanted To LOSE Saaho; Read Why She Left It

Baahubali 2 released in April but even after three months of its release, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are continuously grabbing the headlines, courtesy Saaho.

A few days ago, it was revealed by a daily that Anushka Shetty can't be a part of Saaho because of some dates issues. But it's not true. Read what was the real reason why Anushka lost Saho even when she was very keen to work with Prabhas again.



Here's The Real Story As per famous journalist Subhash K Jha (Quint), "It is true that Anushka Shetty had some weight issues."

Both Prabhas & Anushka Wanted To Try Something New Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were extremely keen to try a completely new genre together in young talented director Sujeeth's second Telugu film Saaho.

But The Film Required This From Both Of Them... The film required both Prabhas and Anushka to work towards a much fitter body than Baahubali.

The Reason Behind This Is.. ''The film has many intricate action scenes and several chase sequences.''

Prabhas Dedicatedly Worked Towards It ''Prabhas was successful in losing all the extra kilos before the shooting of Saaho started.''

Anushka Shetty Could Not Do The Same Anushka Shetty was unsuccessful to lose the weight in the given time.

Anushka Was Keen To Work With Prabhas A source also informed, "Anushka was very keen to be cast with Prabhas again and to do the action scenes.''

Anushka Was In & Out Of Several Projects ''But she didn't get the time to work on herself, as she was in and out of several projects.''

Prabhas Started Working In Saaho Immediately ''Prabhas on the other hand, completed Baahubali and began working on his Saaho look immediately.''

Why Is Prabhas Not Helping Anushka? Well, it really makes us wonder, why is Prabhas not speaking in favour of Anushka Shetty, when she is so keen to work with him in the movie?

On A Related Note.. It has been revealed that if not Anushka Shetty then Pooja Hegde will be finalised for Prabhas' Saaho.



