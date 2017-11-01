 »   »   » SHOCKING! Shahrukh Khan REMOVED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Five Films; Now She REJECTS HIM!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED Shahrukh Khan THRICE; Know Why | FilmiBeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants to be very selective after her comeback. The actress is still very much in demand and is getting regular offers.

But as per Deccan Chronicle, she is rejecting many big movies and the latest one was with Shahrukh Khan, who once removed her from five films and that too because of Salman Khan (more about it later).

Saying No To Big Movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting for Fanney Khan, has turned down a few big offers. Aishwarya Wants To Be Very Sure "Aishwarya has turned down several offers. She wants to be doubly sure about the projects she wants to sign.'' Why She Rejected Shahrukh's Film? ''She was offered a project opposite Shahrukh Khan, and, while she is very keen to collaborate with him again, the script was not convincing enough for her.'' They Were Last Seen Together... The magical duo was last seen together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but only in one scene. Their Sizzling Chemistry From Mohabbatein to Devdas, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have set the screen on fire with their chemistry. Why SRK Removed Her From Five Films? It all started when Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend Salman Khan drunkenly created a scene on the sets of Chalte Chalte. Soon, SRK replaced Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji. Their Cold War & Patch-up! Aishwarya and Shahrukh didn't talk for many years post that but all is well now. Fans Are Waiting Now... Their fans want to see this mesmerising couple once again on-screen but it seems that they will have to wait some more.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start shooting for Fanney Khan while Shahrukh Khan is busy with Aanand L. Rai's film.

