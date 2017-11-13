 »   »   » WOW PICTURES! Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan DOLL UP For A Wedding, Spotted With Big B & Abhishek

It's a wedding season after all and even the Bachchan family is enjoying it to the fullest!
Last night, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself, posing with his 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and the youngest member of his family i.e., Aaradhya Bachchan and we simply loved it to see them in a single frame!
Awww!
"Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family," Big B captioned the picture.
Some More Pics Of The Bachchans From The Wedding
Abhishek Bachchan clicks a selfie with father Amitabh Bachchan and elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and one can easily understand that they still share a very warm bond with each other.
Our Fav Couple!
Abhishek & Aishwarya rai have set relationship goals and this picture speaks highly about the sizzling chemistry they share with each other as life partners.
Jaya & Shweta Bachchan
While the Bachchans looks every bit royal in their traditional avatar, Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan were seen twinning in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla coutures.
Big B With Shweta Bachchan
Just like us, Shweta Bachchan also is daddy's girl and the duo makes the most adorable father-daughter pair.
Big B's Blog On Family Wedding
"The festivities start days before and each moment is filled with the joys and laughter of all .. the welcome atmosphere .. the music and the dance .. the chatter and the fun."
"The special eats and the traditional rituals .. each member of the elders having their say in how the ceremony needs to be conducted .. and the special clothes of tradition to be worn on each occasion .. and at the end of it all .. tired and sore throats and great togetherness."
Big B On Welcoming The Bride
"The Father of the bride gives away his daughter to her new home .. the joy of giving .. the blessing of those that receive her .. and the additions to the family .. welcomed with tradition folk songs and gaiety."
'Life Has Become So Rapid'
"And the happiness is reflected in the well wishers that come to the gates of Jalsa .. and the ever present Ef and their efforts on the art work .. the mass of fans and mobile picture selfies that abound .. life has become so rapid snd documented."