 »   »   » Loveratri: Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Shows Off His Gujarati Swag While On Recce!

We had already told you about Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma making his big Bollywood debut under Salman Khan productions with Loveratri.

Well, the lad is currently prepping up for his role of a Gujarati boy. While on the recce, he was captured in the frame touring the cities and absorbing the culture of Gujarat.



Paan Anyone? As the film is set in Gujarat and Aayush plays a Gujarati boy, it was important for him to understand milieu of Gujarat for which Aayush is visting real locations and meeting people.

A Food Lover's Delight A visit to Gujarat is incomplete without tasting its lip-smacking delicacies. The actor later took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Enjoying this delicious lunch at House of MG in Ahmedabad! Loving the #Loveratri recce already."





Riston Ka Maanja Kite flying is an integral part of the Gujarati culture, Therefore, he was seen learning the art of preparing maanja - abrasive string, coated with powdered glass, used for flying kites - on the streets of Ahmedabad.





Here's What Aayush Says Aayush Sharma shared, "I think, Vadodara has an equivalent of [Mumbai's] Khau Galli. We plan to head there. Abhiraj wants to take me to the popular joints, eateries and local landmarks."

He Is Damn Excited To Play A Gujarati Boy Talking about the same Aayush said, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."

The Reason Why Aayush Bagged This Role Earlier while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Abhiraj Minawala who will be making his directorial debut with this film revealed, "Having interacted with Aayush on set, I thought he perfectly fit the part of a Gujarati boy who falls in love while dancing the garba during Navratri. I asked Salman sir if we could test him and he immediately agreed."





Some More Details For You The film has Navatri as the backdrop for which we hear Abhiraj plans to recreate the annual garba gatherings in Gujarat that bring together lakhs of revellers through nine nights of festivity.







The makers haven't yet revealed the name of the leading lady of the film. Do you guys have guesses? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Loveratri is slated to hit the shooting floors in February.