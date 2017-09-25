 »   »   » SHOCKING! Abhishek Bachchan Walks Out Of Paltan At The Last Minute, Which Actor Will Replace Him?

On the 20th anniversary of JP Dutta's iconic film Border, it was announced that the filmmaker would be teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan for his next titled Paltan.

The news was a pleasant surprise for all Abhishek Bachchan fans who were eager to watch on the big screen. But alas! they would be heart-broken after learning this latest development.



Together We Stand Abhishek who was last seen in Housefull 3 had tweeted to introduce Paltan. He had written, "Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I'm part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind."





A Shocking Twist However, Ab. Jr's spokesperson has now confirmed that he is no longer a part of this film.

But Why? Talking about the same is Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta who expressed her shock over Abhishek's sudden departure from the movie and revealed, "Abhishek Bachchan is no longer part of Paltan for personal reasons best known to him."

Shock Over His Sudden Departure From The Film She further said, "It has come as a shock to us as this happened less than 24 hours before our unit left to shoot in Ladakh. But we also believe that; especially in the movies we make, it's the soldiers sitting up there that choose who will play them and recreate their lives on screen. Nevertheless, we wish him luck in his future endeavors"

Who Will Replace Him? She further added, "But we also believe that; especially in the movies we make, it's the soldiers sitting up there that choose who will play them and recreate their lives on screen.

Nevertheless, we wish him luck in his future endeavours. We are already in Ladakh filming with our entire cast and crew and Army personnel. We will announce the actor who is replacing Abhishek in the film soon."





The Plot Reportedly Paltan is based on the Indo- China war of 1962. It has an ensemble cast comprising of Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Pulkit Samrat, Siddhanth Kapoor, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff and Luv Sinha.



Meanwhile, what do you folks think could be the reason for Bachchan Jr's sudden exit from the film?