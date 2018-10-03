 »   »   »  Aanand L. Rai's Tumbbad Starring Sohum Shah Gets An Army Of Technicians

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

The makers have left no stone unturned to treat the audience with a visually delightful experience for which an army of veteran technicians who have had a great body of work was bought on board for Tumbbad.



From composer Jesper Kyd who has composed for Hitman series to Sean Wheelan, an international music artist to creative producer Sanyukta Kaza have come on board for this must watch visual extravaganza.



The trailer of the film has left the audience gripped as Tumbbad presents an interesting mixture of mythology, fantasy and thriller leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.



Earlier while speaking exclusively with Filmibeat.com, Sohum Shah shared, "Tumbbad is not just a horror mystery, the movie is also filled with fantasy, thriller, drama and other things that will take the audiences to a world full of surprises. Thankfully, it wasn't difficult for me to make Tumbbad, as I fell in love with the script immediately."



He further added, "It's a meaningful film with larger than life characters and has a lot of emotions and drama. In fact, I've been impressed with these kind of movies right from my childhood. I've been very passionate about Tumbbad and thankfully, it was not difficult at all."



The much ambitious project has been roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.



Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.