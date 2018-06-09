 »   »   »  Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Partying Like There's No Tomorrow? Check Out Pics Now!

Groupfie

Unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan ringing in 2018 with their close pals.

Aish With Zirak

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a selfie with her old friend Dr. Zirak Marker. The duo knows each other since a long time and share a very warm equation with each other.

Oh So Gorgeous!

Can we take a moment to appreciate the flawlessness of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? The actress looks simply gorgeous in these pictures. Don't you agree?

BFFs Goals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Zirak Marker pose for an adorable picture and we're totally rooting for their friendship. We gotta say that despite being one of the busiest actresses, Aishwarya knows how to keep her friends happy.

Happy Faces

Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a picture along with their friends, while bidding adieu to 2017.

Aish, On The Work Front

A recent picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, posing with her young fans. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Fanne Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Anil Kapoor Is All Praise For Aishwarya Rai

"I am very happy that all of them agreed to do the films. I can't see Fanne Khan happening without Aishwarya. I have done Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with her earlier. Both were successful and appreciated. In Fanne Khan, she is not opposite me, but she is the pillar of the film," said Anil Kapoor, while interacting with DNA.