 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hints At Her ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP With Salman Khan; Reacts To #MeToo Uproar

Aishwarya Hints At Salman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has also come out in the support of the movement, said at an event on Tuesday, "I have always spoken out, I spoke in the past, I am speaking now, and I will continue to speak."

No Time Is Wrong To Expose The Predators

"When it comes to helping women find their voice, find the strength, feel confident about sharing their stories, it's not about the current time. This has been going on since a lot of time and I am glad it has found a certain momentum today," said Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Was All Praises For Social Media

Aishwarya also praised the power of social media as it has enabled the conversation and giving strength to survivors in finding their voice.

"Social media has enabled the conversation and any woman who comes from any part of the world today has a voice that will be heard."

Aishwarya On #MeToo Gaining Momentum

"The #MeToo movement has been the need of the hour since time immemorial and I hope together we keep the momentum going. At the same time, if a case gets sub judice, we have to respect the law of the land."

Meanwhile, A Shocking Video Of Salman Khan Is Going Viral

In this viral video, Salman Khan can be heard denying the fact that he hit Aishwarya Rai and was quoted as saying, "Yeah, now that woman has said that I have. I mean there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this long time ago, so I just banged the table he got startled, the table really broke."

‘Aishwarya Wouldn’t Have Survived’

He further added, "I mean, if I hit somebody, it's obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don't think she would've survived it."

Coming Back To #MeToo

The #MeToo movement in India began with actress Tanushree Dutta who accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008.