 »   »   »  Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

British bombshell Amy Jackson's latest Instagram post has got her fans confused about her sexuality, as it has a lesbian angle where a pretty hot woman in white, is hugging Amy from the behind. The woman is none other than UK based model Neelam Gill. The picture would have been taken in jest if not for Amy's caption that read "Wife life".
If that was not enough, even Neelam Gill posted a picture on her Twitter handle along with Amy Jackson and captioned it as, "Vienna #LifeBall with wifey @iamAmyJackson" and also included two bride emojis. Also, the comments on her post have been flooded by fans asking if she's a lesbian! With no further information and posts regarding her latest picture, her fans are left confused and wondering what exactly is happening in Amy Jackson's life. View the picture below...
Wife Life
This picture of Amy Jackson has got her fans confused and we wonder if she's just having some fun by trolling, as she's not provided any further information. Or might this be just for a photoshoot? We never know!
Amy Jackson On Homosexuality
In an interview last year, Amy Jackson had opened up about homosexuality by saying, "I'm completely open about it. One of my best friends is a lesbian."
On One Night Stands!
In the same interview, Amy Jackson had also revealed - that one night stands are okay if it feels right.
On The Work Front
Amy Jackson is all set to be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Robo 2.0. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.
What Are Your Thoughts About Amy Jackson's Latest Post?
What do you feel about Amy Jackson's latest picture, folks? Leave us your comments!
