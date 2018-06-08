 »   »   »  Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

Wife Life

This picture of Amy Jackson has got her fans confused and we wonder if she's just having some fun by trolling, as she's not provided any further information. Or might this be just for a photoshoot? We never know!

Amy Jackson On Homosexuality

In an interview last year, Amy Jackson had opened up about homosexuality by saying, "I'm completely open about it. One of my best friends is a lesbian."

On One Night Stands!

In the same interview, Amy Jackson had also revealed - that one night stands are okay if it feels right.

On The Work Front

Amy Jackson is all set to be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Robo 2.0. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.

