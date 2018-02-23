 »   »   » Kaliyon Ka Chaman Girl Meghna Naidu Duped By Tenants, Steal Her Lingerie & Other Valuable Items!

The Culprits

"They have disappeared over night without paying the rent and have taken every bit of mine and luis's clothes shoes bags, small speakers (We had maximum of our stuff here).

Stole Her Lingerie

"They didn't even leave behind our under wear and socks for that matter (everything they could take away in bags they have taken). We had stored all the stuff under the bed storage and it is all wiped clean (sic)."

Broke Everything

"My statues and frames have been broken and furniture had been moved around and put in different areas of the home. They changed my lock on the door."

Tough Times

"The society had to break the lock down before I came to check what all has gone. This doesn't end here."

Duped Her Care Taker

"They have fleeced my care taker for 85k giving her dreams of taking her son to New Zealand for work saying they need the money for paper work."

Cheated Another Lady

"They also have fooled another lady for 40k and another man for his land papers (copy of sale deed) saying they wana get the papers checked by their lawyer. This is all happened in Candolim area."

Spread The Word

"My request to everyone is to please forward this post to all the friends and family who live in GOA or around GOA so they are aware of what has happened to me."

Inform The Police

"And if anyone sees them anywhere in Goa please let the cops know. We have to get these people caught."

So Sad

"This photo was taken by my caretaker after they checked in in which her daughter is with them. And guess what... that top that lady on the left is wearing is MINE (sic)."

So Shocking

It is so shocking that a couple has duped so many people at one time and escaped without a trace.

Justice For All

We hope the Goa police would nab the couple as soon as possible and put them behind bars before they do the same to others.