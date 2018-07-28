 »   »   »  India Couture Week 2018: Shilpa Shetty Sets The Ramp On Fire

The India Couture Week 2018 got hotter and better, all thanks to Shilpa Shetty walking the ramp as a showstopper as she set the event on fire. The evergreen actress sported a metallic outfit and made heads turn with her presence and charisma. She is no stranger setting the stage on fire, but the ICW 2018 was something special as she sported designer Amit Agarwal's collection and matched it with earcuff and jewellery.

She looks drop dead gorgeous in this outfit, right? Also, apart from Shilpa Shetty, other Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others walked the ramp and set the stage on fire as well. Social media is filled with pictures of the India Couture Week 2018 and fans couldn't have asked for more.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Dishkiyaoon in 2014, as she appeared in a song titled 'Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai'. She was also the co-producer of the movie and it starred Sunny Deol, Harma Baweja and Ayesha Khanna in the lead roles.

Apart from doing movies, Shilpa Shetty is busy with her yoga regime and helps other people to follow a healthy diet. Her videos get a lot of traction and people look up to her to stay slim, trim and healthy.