    Amy Jackson Looks Serene As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump; Opens Up About Struggles In Third Trimester

    Actress Amy Jackson has been flaunting her baby bump by posting gorgeous pictures on her Instagram. Amy is currently in her third trimester and she looks more beautiful than ever. She is having the baby with her long time boyfriend, George Panayiotou. In the most recent pic she posted, Amy opened up about the struggles of low periods during her pregnancy.

    Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Babybump In A Serene Picture

    Amy shared this serene photo of herself, chilling in the midst of nature. In the caption, she talked about an internal struggle she went through recently when she has to step back from work, and the way she got over it.

    She wrote, "Afternoons like this ✨The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you're in that mindset, it's so hard to snap out of it!! I've been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I've realised regardless of what's happening... it's sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful ✨🙏🏼💚 #SoulFood" (sic).

    Amy and George exchanged rings in January this year, and plan to have a destination wedding in Greece, in early 2020. Amy had once opened up about how the pregnancy had brought the two of them closer. The couple is expecting the baby in September.

    Afternoons like this ✨The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you’re in that mindset, it’s so hard to snap out of it!! I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I’ve realised regardless of what’s happening... it’s sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful ✨🙏🏼💚 #SoulFood

