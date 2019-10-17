Karwa Chauth 2019: Inside Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan & Sonali Bendre From Jalsa

This Is Such A Lovely Picture

Seen here is Sonali Bendre striking a pose with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and friends. We must admit that all the ladies in the picture are looking so pretty in their traditional attires.

P.S. Did you spot Aaradhya Bachchan in this group picture?

Sonali Bendre With Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl strike a pose as Jaya Bachchan captures them in the camera. We're so happy to see Sonali all healthy and happy.

Anushka & Virat Make Us Go Awww!

While sharing this gorgeous snap on her Instagram page, Anushka Sharma wrote, "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all."

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Are All About Couple Goals!

The much awaited picture of Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her husband, Raj Kundra is here and we can't stop drooling over them. Shilpa Shetty captioned the picture as saying, "No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulness ..add a lot of life to the number of years both partners 💕💕💐💐 ❤️ ❤️Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. and falling more in love with you.Ahem! Hubby loves the last pic😅🙌🏼😂."

How Sweet Is That!

Raveena Tandon shared this beautiful candid click from Karwa Chauth celebration on her Instagram page and wrote, "Some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met.For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for the living souls,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything."