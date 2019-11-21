Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Photos With Daughter Mehr On Her First Birthday Are Winning Hearts!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl, Mehr in November last year. While the celebrity couple have always refrained from sharing pictures of her, Mehr's grandfather and Angad's father, ex-cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi recently dropped some adorable pictures of the little munchkin on her first birthday.

The trio celebrated Mehr's first birthday at Bishan Singh Bedi's ancestral haveli in Punjab and even visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Check out some of the pictures here.

A Perfect Family Click Sharing this picture of the trio posing at the haveli on Twitter, Bishan Singh Bedi wrote, "MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli' of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!" An Adorable Father-Daughter Moment This picture of Angad trying to copy his daughter's hand gestures while the little one is all excited, brought a smile on our face. A Visit To The Golden Temple Neha and Angad added a divine touch to Mehr's first birthday celebrations by visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sharing a bunch of pictures, the actress tweeted, "Guru ‘Mehr' Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple." Isn't She Cute As A Button? This click of little Mehr folding her hands and seeking blessings from the Almighty has cuteness written all over it. (Social media posts are unedited)

Meanwhile, Angad too wished his darling daughter with a series of cute pictures and captioned them, "Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru mehr kare.❤️❤️😇🙏 thank you @rjdeigg for these memories 📸."

