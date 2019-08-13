Sunny Leone Tops Most Googled Celebs List Twice In A Row!

According to Google Analytics, Sunny Leone is the most googled celerity in India, in 2019. This is Sunny's second time being on top of the list. She has surpassed the like of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bollywood giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan.

Sunny's recent biopic web series, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone', has boosted her google searches. Through the series, she shares many important stories and anecdotes from her life.

The analytics also show that most of her google searches are related to her videos. The largest number of searches originated in the north-eastern states of Assam and Manipur.

Sunny is grateful to all the support she gets from her fans, as she said, "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It's a great feeling."

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the film Arjun Patiala, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Sunny had a cameo in the film. She is currently filming for various multi-language films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

