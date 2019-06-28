English
    Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl's Relationship Hits A Rough Patch? Latter's Cryptic Posts Hints So!

    Sushmita Sen left everyone quite surprised when a few months ago, she confirmed dating model Rohman Shawl. Recently, the actress even opened up about how their love story began with an Instagram DM which gave everyone major relationship goals. We often see them sharing numerous picture and videos of each other on social media.

    But now, here's some disappointing news for all their fans. Rohman's latest Instagram stories hints that all's not well between the couple.

    Is He Hinting At Sushmita

    Rohman wrote, "HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What's bothering you?? Come on, i am all ears for you for the next 24 hours...Talk to me"

    All's Not Well Between Rohman-Sushmita?

    "So you get bored when you are by yourself? Ok, so how do you expect others to find you interesting, when you can't even entertain yourself!! Spend atleast 15-20 minutes daily with yourself, without any phone, tv, books or anyone. Listen to the voice from the within which is trying to talk to you, it has all the answers."

    Love Yourself

    "So, you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them. If someone doesn't treat you right and you are still with them, it's your fault!! Love yourself."

    Rohman's Cryptic Posts

    "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating...it's alright! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don't put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you."

    Rohman's Instagram stories come as a shocker because a few days back, he and Sushmita were seen having a gala time together at the latter's brother Rajeev Sen's wedding. Meanwhile, the couple is yet to confirm if they have indeed parted their ways. Will they sort their differences or go the separate ways? Only time has an answer to that.

    Read more about: sushmita sen rohman shawl
