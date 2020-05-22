Aaliya Siddiqui Says She And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Have Been Living Apart For 4 To 5 Years

Revealing more details about their marriage that has gone bad, Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the couple has been living apart from four to five years now. Aaliya has filed for divorce claiming that her marriage with Nawaz has issues that are beyond repair.

Speaking to ABP channel in an interview, Aaliya said, "I sent divorce notice to Nawaz 15 days back, but people don't know that we have been living apart since the last 4-5 years. After separation, Nawazuddin mostly used to stay at his office in Yari Road near our house. However, he continued to visit our home and people believed that we live together and are happy with each other."

She continued, "We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others. He said, 'When you don't know how to speak, then you should remain quiet'. He never gave me the respect which a wife deserves in a relationship. I lost all my self-respect during our relationship."

Aaliya has also accused Nawazuddin's brother of physical abuse. Clarifying that Nawaz had never raised his hands on her, she said that the arguments had become unbearable. Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin on May 7, through email and Whatsapp. She wants full custody of her children.

Rumours that Aaliya's alleged link up with another man caused the marriage to break up were passed around recently. However, she clarified that and stated that they are false, and not in a relationship with any man.

