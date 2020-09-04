Abhishek Bachchan Has The Perfect Reply To A Troll Who Picks An Argument With Him

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to say that he cannot wait until theatres reopen. Although he did not say that he wants theatres to open right now, amid the pandemic, a netizen did not wait to troll him over his tweet by asking if he will pay the bills of all those who will contract Covid because of it.

Junior Bachchan had the perfect reply for this! Read on.

Sharing a video about the theatre-going experience, Abhishek wrote, "Can't wait. Popcorn, samosa and cold drink!!! The cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing. Best place on Earth!"

The troll asked him, "So you agree to pay the bills of all the people who will be infected with covid from these theatres? If yes, then please celebrate or else keep your dumb mouth shut."

Putting things into perspective, Abhishek replied, "Why don't you try reading my tweet again? I wrote 'can't wait' which means as and when the government decides it's safe to re-open the theatres. I look forward to when it'll be safe to go back. Stop being contentious. And there's absolutely no need to be rude," and added the folded hands emoji.

Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had all tested positive for COVID-19 a while back. After spending a few weeks at an isolation ward in the Lilavati hospital, Abhishek and Amitabh tested negative and returned home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, spent only a few days at the hospital and were otherwise in better health to quarantine at home.

Talking about work, Abhishek will next be seen in a biographical crime film titled The Big Bull, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

