Abhishek Bachchan Posts On Day 26 In Hospital: Come On Bachchan, You Can Do It

Abhishek's Instagram Post

The Instagram post was flooded with "get well soon" messages and heart emojis from fans praying for his good health. Abhishek has been sharing some inspiring posts on his account from the past few days,with captions like, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always. #believe #bepositive."

Abhishek: Light At The End Of The Tunnel!

He had also shared a picture from his midnight stroll in the hospital and wrote, "Light at the end of the tunnel!" The actor seems to be eager to get home to his family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya also tested negative for COVD-19 last month on June 27 and were sent home for 14 days of home quarantine. Amitabh Bachchan on returning home on August 3 said, "Feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon." Shweta Bachchan Nanda also encouraged her brother in a post and wrote, "Hang in there."

Abhishek Will Be Seen In The Big Bull Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in upcoming releases like The Big Bull, Anurag Basu's Ludo and Bob Biswas. The Big Bull is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, but the makers are yet to announce the film's release date for the streaming platform.